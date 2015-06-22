Mastas Inda Cypha Ft. Ruste Juxx – Masta Ya High [Unsigned Hype]

Music video for Mastas Inda Cypha Ft. Ruste Juxx – Masta Ya High

M.I.C AKA Mastas Inda Cypha is a hip hop group/collective of emcees and producers. D.O.V, YZ1, Los, Shaddy Aristotle, Last Prophet, King Pin & Casper Black form the crew, all members hail from different background and collectively represent Toronto, Mississauga, Windsor and Trinidad & Tobago, Bringing you the realest rawest rhymes that the game has been missing for a while now!

FREE DOWNLOAD https://mastasindacypha.bandcamp.com/track/masta-ya-high-feat-ruste-juxx