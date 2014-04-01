Tha Advocate – Designed To Be Signed (Album Review)

Unsigned

It’s been about 3 years since Tha Advocate dropped “The Breaking Point” mixtape, and 8 years since he dropped his first studio album, “Against The Wall”, but now Advo is back with his best work yet, “Designed To Be Signed”.

“It was time to take it back to when an artist made an album full of all feels and moods. Something you won’t skip through.” -says Advo. Whether it’s the socially conscience “Window Pain” / “Reach”, the gritty and lyrical “Soldya Muzik” / “Designed To Be Signed”, or the conceptual “Trading Places”, “Return To Sender” or “The Lense”, the listener finds Advo pushing the creative envelope on this project.

Not to mention you can sprinkle a few club tracks, relationship songs and hood anthems to seal the deal. Now without further adieu #DTBS is here.

Buy “DTBS” on Itunes here- https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/designed-to-be-signed/id842964121

Buy a Hard Copy here- http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/thaadvocate6

Buy on Amazon here- http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00J2O14E6/ref=dm_ws_sp_ps_dp

Written by Allen Mills