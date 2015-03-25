Positive ID – New England Free Flow

Unsigned

Positive ID has been freestyling since he was 8 years old. He’s now 37 and finally getting his music out there on Youtube, Jango, Soundcloud, Facebook and Reverbnation. ID is not only a rapper but a divorced and a single parent with 2 kids. 2 Boys, Elijah 10, and Noah 6, that inspires him to continue with his craft. Positive ID recently performed at Toad’s Place in New Haven and was recently featured on Spitfire Vol. 2 (Hosted by Treach of Naughty by Nature) and Mixtapekings as well.

HipHopLead- Let’s get right into this … Why did you choose the name Positive ID?

Positive ID- I will start off by saying that the first name I used as a rapper was Father Time and I donned a clock because I was also a fan of PE (Public Enemy). I wanted to be Flavor Flav then because I have always been a Large Guy and really good with the ladies back in the day. I had confidence and Game. I tried out the name Big Mac for a bit. Only reason I changed my name from those is because other rappers used them and fell off, so I figured that if I came with those they’d assume I was them and automatically classify me as wack. That is it in a nutshell.

HipHopLead- What is the Connecticut Hip Hop scene like?

Positive ID- Personally I think it is huge! It’s off the chain, I pretty much only listen to CT Artists, Underground, My Man Advocate from New Jersey with his Digital Dynasty Mixtapes and Spitfire Mixtapes, Lots of Old West Coast even though I reside in the East (Torrington,CT ), I feel that my Hip Hop Heart beats the strongest in the west. I don’t think we get Props much in CT but I was recently invited to a Cypha in Thomaston, CT by BST Records which has a huge following around 11,000 fans I believe. Don’t quote me on that but we had 130 people at the venue and I loved every artist that donned the stage that night and not to sound cocky ( laughs ) but I killed it with my Freeflows. I will be shouting out some of the CT Artists later in this interview, Fa Sho!

HipHopLead- We understand that your cousins used to freestyle around you and that’s what inspired you. Paint a picture for us, when, where and what year did that happen?

Positive ID- My Family on my Father’s side live across the Map but there Mother lives in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. So that is where the Wedding took Place. I remember My Cousin’s Andrew and Josh and I driving in my Aunt Stephanie’s car and the tape deck wasn’t working so we started beat boxing and Freeflowing and I knew right after the 1st couple times that Hip Hop Freestyling was something that I was gonna be in, Foe Life! At my Aunt’s Wedding I remember us thinking the music was lame and my Cousin’s as far as I can recall decided not to perform because of stage fright I believe. I think the instrumental that day was Sly & the Family stone and that was it my First time showing the Family the talent that I possessed in Hip Hop.

HipHopLead- What made you wanna get into HipHop as an artist, rather then just freestyling?

Positive ID- Because I think that will better to validate me as an artist, plus I have a story to tell and I think that I will do that through my music. I even been playing with the idea of singing so I might do some R & B and possibly sing some of my own hooks. But I will always include a Freestyle at shows and on my Album because it is my roots of where I started.

HipHopLead- Is it true your first time freestyling was at your Aunts wedding when you were 8 (laughs)? What was your family’s reaction like?

Positive ID- My Father was blown away and did not see it coming other then that I remember my Grandmother being excited and dancing and jumping up and down, it was Awesome!

HipHopLead- We heard that back in Middle School you used to sell cassette tapes of your music. What was the response back then like in your school?

Positive ID- I’m not sure why but I experienced a lot of “Haters” back then. I did have some people that were with me and some that wanted to bedown with the movement also. Mixed Reviews I guess.

HipHopLead- With a name like “Positive ID” how come you let the haters convince you to hang up the mic for a year?

Positive ID- I think it was overwhelming at times with prank calls and rumors. Peeps trying to tear me down. I started thinking maybe I am a Legend in my own mind (laughs).

HipHopLead- What made you pick it back up?

Positive ID- I realized that it is a huge part of me and that I can’t live without it, literally.

HipHopLead- Any new projects coming out after this? Any features?

Positive ID- I have a Collabo that I am working on with an Austrailian Rapper that goes by the name KrispeKaye that I met on Reverbnation

and a young rapper from CT, by the name Zachh, who is 15 and has some deep storytelling skills to add to this. I can’t wait to hear the finished song and share it with the masses. I’m hoping to get an EP out with DJ Audiodrone, who also resides in CT, who is largely into EDM, but I met him during a Toad’s Place show in New Haven. Good guy and he is going to produce it for me.

HipHopLead- You have cited NWA as a big influence to what you do. Are you excited about the new movie on the way?

Positive ID- If this movie is done right, which the trailer has me amped. I will not only go see it but I will buy it and add it to my collection. Still the most dangerous group in my opinion, there isn’t a crew out there as badass still, and may never be. Although I do love the Strange Music Group of Rappers. Also in CT big fan and follower of BST Records & Grindmode Generals, they could be and should be HUGE!

HipHopLead- Speaking of the NWA movie, did you hear about Suge Knight showing up to the set and running over those 2 guys? What’s your thoughts on that?

Positive ID- It does not surprise me considering his track record. With the way he is, somehow someway he will probably walk away from this to continue on his warpath. It’s not that this will go over well, but I am sure that he is guilty.

HipHopLead- Do you think more artists should take responsibility for their lyrics or is it more in the listeners up bringing?

Positive ID- I have a sort of mixed response for this because I like to try to stay positive myself but more or less think that in order for the individual’s music to be pure they have to share what is on there mind or on my mind. Blaming Rap music for violence, drugs etc. I think is a bit of a cop out. I mean Al Capone didn’t listen to Fiddy Cent when he killed people and did his crimes. Why is Hip Hop blamed more than the movies? My opinion audio isn’t a killer more than visual. I don’t get it! If you don’t like the music don’t listen to it. Also parents if they are not of age to buy it, don’t let them get it. Case Closed!

HipHopLead- Who does Positive ID lean towards for more inspiration with these new generations … J Cole or Joey BadA$$?

Positive ID- I have not really got into the sound of either of these artists to be honest. But I do got love for Kendrick Lamar, most likely my favorite for a new artist.

Here at HipHopLead.com we like to ask our features some questions that really are out of the norm.We do this because it gives the fans a broader outlook on you.So lets get it cracking ….

HipHopLead- Favorite food spot in CT?

Positive ID – Red Robin Restaurant, no contest, because I love the variety of Burgers and bottomless Steak Fries. A Fat Man’s Dream (laughs) Naw mean…

HipHopLead- Name one of the craziest things you ever did!?

Positive ID- This is a bit of a broad? My lifebefore becoming a Father was crazy all the time. I think that I may try to write a book about my life at some point then you can read it all. Heck I’d read it, you wouldn’t believe the ish I got into. I lived life errday like it was my last day. Here’s a tidbit, I once Pubcrawled and woke up in a cab not knowing where I was and then attempted to go to work the next day with no sleep and possibly still drunk (laughs) ,that’s crazy right?

HipHopLead- Best East Coast rapper to ever do it?

Positive ID- Biggie

HipHopLead- Other then music what do you do with your time?

Positive ID- I like to do thangs with the family and spend time with my girl. I am constantly going most of the time and even when I am not doing my music, I kinda always doing my music, singing & rapping all day, errday. I’m a big fan of NFL Football, NY Giants since I was 8 years old. I’m a Madden enthusiast and I am damn good too (laughs).

HipHopLead- Tell us a hidden talent you have?

Positive ID- I can draw cartoons pretty well and even like to create my own.

HipHopLead- Are you happy with President Obama so far?

Positive ID- I am not big into “Politrix”, I feel that they are all liars in their own way and really can’t change this crazy world anyway. They are just human. Same as you or I.

Back To The Norm…….

HipHopLead- We heard you have an EP on the way, slated to drop this summer. Do you have a title yet? Can you give us some details on it?

Positive ID- I do not have a title yet. My beats are ready and have been created by DJ Audiodrone and I am going to write every song but one. I will do a Freeflow because that is where I started. I gotta share my roots. My album will be personal and sound like a read of an Autobiography, so if you want to get to know me more be sure to cop it when it is out.

HipHopLead- Name 1 song you’ve done that will have the HipHopLead.com viewers hooked!?

Positive ID- I’m personally still riding the coat tails of my first single that has got me the attention that I am getting right now. It is a Freeflow in studio, with my Producer at the time, Oliver Goldsmith aka Kenny P. The beat made me kill it! I think peeps really dig it. I know that I do.

HipHopLead- Thanks for hollering at us and in closing give any shoutouts….links to your sites….F.U.’S or whatevers clever!

Positive ID- Shoutout to Nonna (Loretta ) and MeMe (Cheryl), my Children’s Grandmothers without them I couldn’t do what I do, You Da Best!

Shoutout to my Children Elijah & Noah for making me want to be a better man & the best Father that I can be.

Shoutout to Amy Sommerfeldt (Love of My Life) and my #1 Fan and her children for letting me know it is safe to love again.

Shoutout to Shadow Of Darkness aka Edwin

Murgatroy. My Long distance best friend who also was in Rap with me back in the day and we were a “Dope Dynamic Duo”! Shoutout to Whiteboy Hatchet aka Kevin Doyle. Especially for that song you wrote when you were locked up, FIYA. Shoutout to Oliver Goldsmith aka Kenny P for the beat to the single that has me climbing the charts and getting attention. Shoutout to my Family. There’s too many to name, we got a Big Fam, if they all came to my show, the fire marshall would shut it down! Shoutout once again to my Whole AXA FAM for having my back and letting me share my talent in the workplace. Shout out to CT Hip Hop, Let me ride with Ya’ll Because your Dope! BST Records,

Grind Mode Generals, Michael White, Zachh and so many more….

Once again Shoutout to my Man Advocate from Jersey.

So much more to Come for Positive ID, Don’t get caught sleepin! https://www.facebook.com/Positiveid19781