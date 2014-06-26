Konscious – Finding The Pro’s In Kon

Unsigned

Genuine and unique, recording artist Konscious from Bothell, Washington is a man with a bright future ahead of him. Konscious is a Hip Hop Artist, Producer, Songwriter, & DJ. He has been making his own music since he was 11. Kevin Miller a.k.a. Konscious started playing drums during elementary school and making his own music after discovering it was his passion. Kevin took drum lessons for three years and also learned piano by listening to his siblings play.

In 2004 Kevin began writing his own songs and was striving to become a rapper. Gradually he started experimenting with different styles of music outside of rap music. While Kevin was finding his sound his cousin Jordan was working on a track with rapper Joe Budden. Jordan at the time saw a special talent in Kevin and often let him tag along to the studio and produce for him. On July 31, 2010 his older cousin, Jordan was killed in a drunk driving accident. After Jordan died, Kevin began taking his own craft more seriously and made a promise to finish what his cousin started.

Kevin always sought solace through his music. Music was his best friend. Kevin struggled with depression and suicidal behavior during high school. Music saved Kevin’s life in every way. As a result Kevin founded the “Konscious Movement” advocating for anti-bullying & suicide prevention. To live Konscious is to live aware of your actions. The Konscious music philosophy is simple; educate and uplift our youth through hip hop.

Kevin also currently owns his own mobile entertainment business Konscious Entertainment. Kevin attended the University of Washington Bothell as a DJ this past year while working an on-campus job to save enough money to record his debut EP Music With A Konscious released on November 1, 2013. During the fall of 2013 he transferred to Western Washington University to pursue a degree in economics. Music will continue to be his therapy as he pursues his goals. His latest single off his upcoming Mixtape Permission Granted “Me and the Homies” was released on iTunes April 12th, 2014.

Konscious is currently working on his debut mixtape, Permission Granted featuring local artist such as J-Key, J.LAndis, and Momo Grace, while attending college. After launching his first local tour and website on November 1, 2013 Konscious is taking his music and movement to the next level. Kicking off 2014 with features in magazines, newspapers, and over 20 Hip Hop music blogs, Konscious is now sponsored by Rude Boy Clothing and currently reviewing publishing deals. Konscious is more excited than ever to share his positive message with fans across the world. Visit www.KonsciousMusic.com for the latest updates on new music, tour dates, the Konscious Movement, and exclusive content.

HipHopLead- For starts it’s pretty rare to see an artist embrace being conscience in this modern day Hip hop climate. What makes you take your own path?

Konscious – Personally I feel like my fans push me to truly be myself and that is why I decided to make positive music. A lot of my fans were people I went to school with and they know where I come from. Instead of trying to appeal to a hip hop culture that doesn’t compliment my message or where I come from I decided to just be Kevin.

I feel like people can tell who is genuine and who is not in today’s music industry. Drawing from my experiences I feel like I am able to relate to more people on a personal level.

HipHopLead- How do you feel about most artists making music about “turning up”?

Konscious- (laughs) I feel like music has its trends and some are more positive than others. Remember when everyone was doing the Soulja Boy?! Same type of thing, the industry is just in a phase right now. I enjoy club music when I am in the club but I feel like artists can make great club records without degrading women or talking about drugs. It’s all about balance.

HipHopLead- Was it the death of your cousin that made you come up with your stage name?

Konscious- I actually came up with my stage name after I found out my old stage name was already being used. I used to go by Ktruth and honestly Konscious just came about one day while I was making music.

HipHopLead- if you don’t mind us asking what happened to the drunk driver of the vehicle that killed your cousin?

Konscious- My cousin was intoxicated and so was his friend driving the car he was riding in. They were driving the wrong direction on the freeway and crashed into the back of an ambulance. My cousin and his friend were killed on impact.

HipHopLead- Wow, so sorry to here. Do you feel that coming from Washington and being an emcee helps or hurts you geographically?

Konscious- The NW is full of very talented artists. The NW is my home but I would love to move to LA where there are more outlets for independents artists to grow and network.

HipHopLead- What is the HipHop music scene like in Washington, compared to other areas like L.A. or N.Y.?

Konscious- We don’t have a distinct sound like the bay area or NY has but I have noticed that many of the artists in my area create positive HipHop music. Macklemore really had a positive influence on Hip Hop culture in Washington. There is a huge variety of artists within the Washington HipHop community unlike any other place in the world.

HipHopLead- You have a new mixtape, “Permission Granted”, on the way. What can we expect as far as features and Production?

Konscious- Yes! I am really excited about this project. It is really my introduction to the world as a HipHop artist and a producer. I produced half of the project myself. As far as features, NW heavy hitter J-Key who has records out with YMCMB, Glasses Malone and a new record coming with Dizzy Wright is featured on there. Peep his music (www.TheOnlyJkey.com) he is super dope! Indie singer Momo Grace from Bellingham, Washington is also on the project. I am close with both artists and was honored to have them be apart of my first full length Mixtape. I am really excited to share my progression with my fans.

HipHopLead- What made you come up with the title of your new mixtape, “Permission Granted”?

Konscious- The title “Permission Granted” is my way of saying I have permission to be myself and so do you. I feel like we all have talents and should be able to share them with the world freely. My goal in life is to share my gifts so that one day others will be inspired to do the same.

HipHopLead- How would you describe this mixtape overall?

Konscious- I would say it sounds like what Frank Ocean would sound like if he was a rapper. It’s very melodic and the production is on point.

HipHopLead- We caught the new video for “Me And My Homies” and it was dope. It was very modest and had catchy smooth vibe to it. With that said you showed a great loyalty to your squad. What made you pen that type of tribute?

Konscious- Thank you! What’s crazy about that record is the producer who made the track named the beat “Me And The Homies” and when I was in the studio I freestyled to the entire song and picked the hook up from the first line of my first verse. It was really the kind of positive record I wanted to drop with my first professional music video as Konscious. It was very well received and featured on major hip hop blogs like Microphone Bully and Hype Magazine.

HipHopLead- One of the songs that caught our ear was the soulful, “MisUnderstood”. With those type of lyrics is it safe to say that track was from real experience?

Konscious- You know it. That song was about my first love. Every time I hear that song it really just reminds me to continue growing and to always love hard no matter what. I really love that song.

HipHopLead- Any plans for a video for that song?

Konscious- Not at the moment but I definitely may have to shoot one like it someday!

HipHopLead- Any new music videos coming out from you at all off the mixtape?

Konscious- “Me and the Homies” was the single off the mixtape with the visual. I am hoping to drop one more video before the project drops. Not sure which song yet?

HipHopLead- Is your goal to be an indy artist or getting signed to a major label?

Konscious- My goal is to be a successful Indy artist with major label connections and placements. That’s the goal right now but that could change.

HipHopLead- Being from Washington which music scene intrigues you more … East, South or West?

Konscious- Ooooo! Good question. I would have to say the South because it is so unique and different than our scene. I love watching Southern artists like UGK and Outkast sitting on candy painted rims spiting that heat!

HipHopLead- Who were your personal influences to get into music?

Konscious- My favorite artists are singers. I love Mariah carey, MJ, and Chris Brown. I am huge producer junkie and love Timbaland, Polo da Don, Dr. Dre, Rick Rubin, and of course DJ Mustard! I love producing music.

HipHopLead- What do you feel has been the highlight of your career thus far on your journey to being one of Rap’s elite?

Konscious- When I woke up and saw an article about the positive message behind my music in my city’s newspaper. Not a lot of Indy artists get media attention like that. It was a huge blessing and my entire city showed love and reached out to me after I was featured in the Woodinville Weekly. Since then I have been in many other publications and I was featured in my college newspaper at Western Washington as well.

HipHopLead- One of your songs that really stood out to us was “College Girl Anthem”. It had that fun honest vibe to it. What inspired you to create such a fun record like that? And do you think artists should make tracks like that again, talking about fun times and school, rather then fighting or twerking?

Konscious- (Laughs) my mom loves that record! I wrote that song in High School because I wanted to prove one day that I could make a banger without talking about turning up like most club bangers do in todays industry. I want to see other artists make fun records like that and I’m hoping to make a remix someday!

HipHopLead- Here’s a hypothetical question. Lets say a major label wants to sign you but one demand would be that you change your image and dumb down your lyrics to sound like the current corporate landscape of the music industry. What would your answer be?

Konscious- I would tell them to sign someone else because I am not the right man for the job. I am a business man however, and would still negotiate some kind of distribution deal with them about a different business deal.

HipHopLead- What new projects are coming out after the mixtape? Any albums or production work?

Konscious- I am making some new music with J-Key and am going to continue networking. I would love to connect with more artists. It’s all about progression.

HipHopLead- Hit me with 8 of your favorite bars you ever spit…

Konscious- I don’t’s collab with rappers that crap before they blab, cause that;s what toddlers and slackers do when they is really mad. (Lights Out)

Me and the homies just posted doing what we be doing, wake up on the grind, we ain’t never losing. (Me and the Homies)

I said I do it for the money, the power, the love, the hate, I aint going back things will never be the same at all. I said I do it for the money, the power, the love, the hate. Used to be a lame thought that things would never change at all. (No Turning Back)

Now these haters yeah they be mad at me, cause I be taking flight. Denzel couldn’t land my shit if he had a damn kite. (No Turning Back)

She got a 3.6, I got a 3.5, she love to watch me mix, she my ride or die. (College Girl Anthem)

A golden girl is worth the pain, cause her smile is worth the hate. 2nd chances as we dance, lust or love I’ll take. (Misunderstood)

Yeah she look good every time I com around. Used to be home alone but now Kevin’s back in town.

HipHopLead- Being a honest emcee what were your thoughts on 2pac?

Konscious- He definitely kept it real. He gave fans the good, bad and ugly which I feel like HipHop needs more of now a days. I love how he featured singers on his hooks which is personally my favorite type of record to make. He makes great music and I wish he was still around today.

Here at HipHopLead.com we like to ask our features some questions that really are out of the norm. We do this because it gives the fans a broader outlook on you. So lets get it cracking ….

HipHopLead- Best commercial album of 2014 so far?

Konscious- Sage the Gemini’s album “Remember Me”! He produces a lot of his own music and I really loved how melodic his album sounded.

HipHopLead- Other than music what do you do with your time?

Konscious- I am a full time college student and I work on campus. I am studying communications right now.

HipHopLead- Come on tell us a guilty pleasure of yours (laughs)?

Konscious- I am addicted to my favorite childhood TV show Dragon Ball Z (laughs). I don’t think I will be giving that up anytime soon.

HipHopLead- In your opinion do you think Donald Sterling should lose his team from the comments he made in a private conversation?

Konscious- Not for a private conversation but definitely a public one (laughs).

HipHopLead- If you were stuck on a desert island and you can choose one of these woman to be on there with you .. who would it be, Kyra Chaos, Beyonce or Rihanna?

Konscious- Probably Rihanna because we would make so many pop hits about random things in nature, haha!

Back To The Norm…….

HipHopLead- Lets talk about your productions. What are your weapons of choice when making a beat?

Konscious- Hmmmmmm, a lead that captures an immediate emotion is key. After that everything else comes natural.

HipHopLead- It’s not often you hear about a Hip Hop producer who can play instruments. That def. gives you an upper edge. How does being able to play make your production go farther?

Konscious- I think if you are going to be an artist it should be a requirement that you be able to play music. I think it is absolutely ridiculous that Hip Hop artists forget that sometimes. In order to make a great record, you need to be able to improvise any instrument through a keyboard or MPC. It definitely gives me a solid musical foundation as a producer.

HipHopLead- We heard you sponsored by Rude Boy clothing! Congrats on that. How did that deal come about?

Konscious- Thanks! I saw their clothes and that they were looking for more artists to collaborate with and I sent them an email and they really loved my message. They sent me some gear and the rest was history from there.

HipHopLead- Name 1 song you’ve done that will have the HipHopLead.com viewers hooked!?

Konscious- Definitely peep my new single “Me and the Homies” on iTunes. I also got a music video out right now for that song.

Buy here- https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/me-and-the-homies…

HipHopLead- Thanks for hollering at us and in closing give any shoutouts….links to your sites….F.U.’S or whatevers clever

Konscious- Definitely, thanks for having me! Check out my website KonsciousMusic.com and follow me on twitter @KonsciousRun. Stay Konscious!