Jay Freeze – Versace Lenz

The summer is just about over and it seems like it went quick than ever. Each summer a certain song might hold a special place and stamp time for you when you hear it years later. On the come up emcee, Jay Freeze, offers up his new mixtape, “Versace Lenz”, just in time to engrave his tracks in your membrane for the near future. Jay delivers a lot of bass heavy, radio friendly, Hip Hop to satisfy any consumers commercial appetite. Upon listening to the tape here are some key points that stood out to us.

The mixtape starts off with the trank rattling, “400 Lexus”. The chopped-n-screwed hook sets up an arrangement for the soundtrack to the south. Jay eagerly spits lines about the grind of a hustler. This whole mixtape is chock full of hustler anthems with a few extra 808’s on the side! Mike Thomas delivers a catchy hook on the inspirational “Believe In Me”, while Freeze cooks up lines about the struggle saying “all they want us to do is flip burgers and wash dishes”. This track demonstrates a the line in the sand for this emcee, you can hear in each bar that it’s now or never. Jay continues opening the door and letting us into his house on the very private, and vivid, “RIP BOSSMAN”. The 2pac inspiration is in full effect on this joint.

Jay and company deliver some ferocious bravado on hardcore gems like “Gone” and “Strapped Up”. One of the mixtape stand outs is the relatable “Problems”. The dreamy voice chops blaring in the background set up the perfect canvas for Jay Freeze to deliver his energetic bars on. Another record that we had on repeat was the super aggressive “Gods Flow”. Jay seems most comfortable at this pace and delivers each bar with a smooth acumen.

Jay Freeze seems to know what direction he is headed. He’s a Southern Boy with bars and could easily follow the trail that a Young Jeezy or Scarface has. One huge suggestion we have for the rapper is to get in a better studio asap. The recording and mixing quality on a lot of the records were sometimes so distorted it was hard to understand. Time and time again we cant stress enough to on the come up artists that a dope sound and mix can have you on your way a lot quicker then a crunchy sounding demo. With that said we understand the path Freeze is taking and with his open door policy in his rhymes we can see through his eyes and his “Versace Lenz”. Download this mixtape here http://www.datpiff.com/JAY-FREEZE-Versace-Lenz-mixtape.641292.html and support the homie!