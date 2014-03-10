Godz Chyld – Striving For Forever

Unsigned

Godz Chyld comes from Washington Heights, New York. He began writing raps at 12 years old influenced by 2pac, Wutang, Nas and a lot of other 90’s hip hop artists. The music had such a great impact on his life that he was driven to make his mark in the music by all means necessary. Through positivity and determination Godz Chyld will spread his message through his passion, hip hop.

HipHopLead- We see you out there with a heavy grind on the net. Lets start with some basics … how did you come up with the name Godz Chyld?

Godz Chyld – Peace, thanks for the opportunity for the interview first & foremost, I was trying to think of a name that matched my style and didn’t sound like a gimmick or limit me really and it was just natural for me because that’s something that I consider myself as. I’m a real spiritual dude and my music reflects that too. I feel like no matter what I do in life or how old I get I’m still just a child of God.

HipHopLead- We know you are heavily influenced by the 90’s so we got to know how old are you exactly?

Godz Chyld – I’m 24 years old.

HipHopLead- A lot of people refer to the 90’s as the Golden Years. What is the primary reason, in your opinion, that the game has fallen off so much?

Godz Chyld – I think it started falling off when it got too materialistic, it took away from the reason it was started in the first place which was to be music for the have nots and something we can relate to. People started not caring about lyrics and flows and being creative and just cared about making a quick hit to get some money. I think it’s getting better now though and there’s a lot of good underground music.

HipHopLead- We know you were born in NY. Is that where you spent most of your life or did you move around a lot?

Godz Chyld – Yea I’ve lived in Ny really the majority of my life and all around Ny too. I started out In Washington Heights then did a little moving to Maryland & PA for a year but now I live in the Bronx.

HipHopLead- We really loved the sound of the “Forever” record/video. Did you have Jordan River Banks make the track just for you or was this an unreleased gem he had in the stash?

Godz Chyld – Nah he didn’t make the track especially for me, he actually hooked up with me through soundcloud & we appreciated each others stuff so we decided to do a project together. He sent me some beats he had and I just got to writing right away and started going in, his beats were too crazy and this project is what came out of that.

HipHopLead- Were you guys in the studio together when you recorded it?

Godz Chyld – Nah we weren’t in the studio together we did everything over the internet he’d send me some beats and I’d rhyme to them over here and send them back. The internet makes stuff like this possible for artists that want to work together that may be out of reach.

HipHopLead- We recently just checked out and reviewed your new EP, “Forever”. It was a dope collection of songs to say the least. Tell us about your mind state and what you were aiming towards when you cooked up this album?

Godz Chyld – My mindstate was just being hungry and wanting a chance to show that I’m good at rapping so I just wanted to go in on everything he sent me. The whole concept was an idea that was heavy in my mind at the time just thinking of how talented people leave things here to be remembered by that leave a legacy for them, there’s still art around by the greatest artists, musicians who have passed away still impact people with their music even though they’re gone.

I just figured if I drop at least one project full of my thoughts and people can hear it that my thoughts will be here forever and people can relate to it so that’s where the concept came from.

HipHopLead- Who were your personal influences to get into music?

Godz Chyld – My influences were all 90s hip hop artists. I got hooked on the energy they had and if it wasn’t for that kind of music I never would’ve even wanted to rap because I wasn’t really interested in the music coming out when I was coming up. What they were dropping in that time was so heavy that it made me want to impact people like that and from there I started writing.

HipHopLead- Who does Godz Chyld lean towards for more inspiration … the WuTang sound or the Pac sound??

Godz Chyld – I can’t even say one more than the other, depending on my mood that day I might be listening to Tupac all day or Wu tang all day, or even Bob Marley, it just depends on my mood that day. I’m really just inspired by great artists who put truth in their music and are not afraid to speak the truth.

HipHopLead- Speaking of that you had the pleasure of working with an industry vet, Sadat X. How did you guys link up?

Godz Chyld – That was when I was coming out with a project called “Book Of A Scribe”, I thought maybe having a feature would help the single so I started hitting up artists that I respect & Sadat X was one of them. He reached back and he was down so I sent him the beat and the concept and he came back with a crazy verse, I respect him a lot for that.

HipHopLead- What track of yours is your favorite that you created?

Godz Chyld – Almost every song on this new EP is my favorite because the quality is so high and the beats and everything, but if I had to choose one, I’d have to say, “Alive”, on the new EP. Just because of what I’m talking about on there, it’s really about how people want to see you down and out and being against the odds and still surviving another day and being alive physically spiritually and mentally. I listen to that song and feel it a lot, no matter what you go through if you still here you a survivor.

HipHopLead- You have a classic east coast flow and style. Nowerdays the mainstream is into a slow flow, with bad lyrics and a southern accent. Do you feel that you are fighting an uphill battle lately?

Godz Chyld – Nah, I don’t really think about stuff like that. I just stay positive and try to do the best I can. I always listened to that advice from people who told me to be myself in my music and try to make the best out of that, plus my whole mind state is really about being original and having people respect me for that, so I don’t worry about going over peoples heads or sounding different. I just do me.

HipHopLead- You let us know your influences that were from the 90’s. Is there any new talent that inspires you as of late?

Godz Chyld – Yea I like Kendrick Lamar and his crew, Joey Bada$$, Jay Electronica and a couple other dudes. I’m always looking for new music and there’s a couple dudes out there spitting.

Here at HipHopLead.com we like to ask our features some questions that really are out of the norm. We do this because it gives the fans a broader outlook on you. So lets get it cracking ….

HipHopLead- Which duo do you like better The Throne or Bad Meets Evil?

Godz Chyld – I gotta say watch The Throne just because of the beats and Jay Z. I really like Jays verse on “Who Gon Stop Me” so much that I gotta pick that album.

HipHopLead- In their prime who would win in a battle – Slaughterhouse or the 4 Horsemen?

Godz Chyld – I gotta say the 4 horsemen that group got the illest emcees. Nobodys touching Killah Priest in my opinion, he’s one my favorites emcees. Ras Kass is a beast on the mic and so is Canibus. Kurupt has always been ill, I think they gotta take that. Slaughterhouse is nice too though.

HipHopLead- Other then music what do you do with your time?

Godz Chyld – Just chillin you know The same things any 20 year old in the hood would be doing. I try to stay focused on the music though, that’s a more positive goal for me.

HipHopLead- Being you rep Washington Heights, what was your thoughts on the MTV TV show Washington Heights?

Godz Chyld – Haha, yea I wasn’t feelin that show, they wasn’t representing what’s really going on out there. Then again it was MTV so they not really going to show the hood like that. What can you expect, I respect them for being on they grind and getting they show on TV though.

HipHopLead- What were your high school days like?

Godz Chyld – My high school days were short literally, that’s where I hooked up with my group the scribez and we was just cutting school everyday, so I guess those days were short (laughs). Nah but I was rhyming back then too and everybody knew me for that.

HipHopLead- Tell us a hidden talent you have?

Godz Chyld – Up to this point my hidden talent has been rapping. I’m hoping that talent won’t be hidden from the world for much longer.

HipHopLead- Is climate change (Global Warming) REAL or a Hoax in your opinion?

Godz Chyld – I don’t really know about that like that, I’ve heard people from both sides talk about it. I think natural disasters been around though so it’s not really anything we can do about it, it’s just nature..

Back To The Norm…….

HipHopLead- What projects do you have coming out in the future?

Godz Chyld – I’m working on a video for my track “Heavens”, so I’ll be putting that out. I’m working on another project I haven’t come up with a title for it yet though, maybe around 14 or 15 tracks, and a project with my group The Scribez. I’ll be helping them on stuff they’re working on and I’m hoping to work with Jordan River Banks again, his beats are too crazy!

HipHopLead- Have you ever tried to make any beats on your own?

Godz Chyld – Nah I haven’t. People have tried to talk me into it but I’ve never actually tried to, my group member getting his hands into that though.

HipHopLead- Name 1 song you’ve done that will have the HipHopLead.com viewers hooked!?

Godz Chyld – I think “Heavens” would have to be the joint, the beat is insane and the lyrics and flow is straight on point. If they love lyrics that’s the joint for them.

Godz Chyld – Forever EP by Godz Chyld

HipHopLead- Thanks for hollering at us and in closing give any shoutouts….links to your sites….F.U.’S or whatevers clever

Godz Chyld – I’ll give a shoutout to yall at HipHopLead.com for the interview, Jordan River Banks for doing this project with me, anybody who checks out this interview and the project and feels it, I thank ya’ll and my group The Scribez (logicz 7 and simeon). Peace!

