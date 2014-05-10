Cocky The Homo MC – Laugh Now Or Cry Harder

Unsigned

Cocky da Homo MC is well-known in LGBT rap circles as one of the most controversial and audacious pioneers of the subgenre. Hailing from Rockland County, NY, Cocky has worked with industry giants, A&R’s and producers, such as Zilla (Red One Productions) and Jeff Blue. Cocky has earned a reputation as an artist who prides himself on his relationship with fans, rarely selling his albums and releases, choosing instead to give physical products away for free.

He has released two official mixtapes, 2013’s “Gay Rap Beef” and January 2014’s “Joke’z On You (I’m Really Straight),” both of which have propelled him into the spotlight of major website’s home pages, including AllHipHop.com and DigitalMusicNews.com. Cocky has released one music video, 2012’s Real Men, which can be viewed here:and is currently busy at work on his third, and according to him most lyrically-ambitious, mixtape, “Cry Harder,” which will be pressed exclusively as a limited edition cassette and given away on his Facebook page (http://facebook.com/cockydamc).

Set for an October 2014 release, three exclusive songs off “Cry Harder” are available to download on his new soundcloud page: http://soundcloud.com/cockygotbarz. On a warm day in May we had a chance to connect with the rapper and it went a little something like this.

Hiphoplead- Ok wow, we got a lot to ask (laughs). For starts why did you choose your artist name “Cocky da Homo MC” ?

Cocky – Back in late 2011, my friend and fellow Rockland NY rapper Anon suggested the name Cocky for me, as he and I were one day trying to come up with a rap moniker for me. I thought it was absolutely hilarious for a gay rapper to be named Cocky da Homo MC. I still think it’s the most brilliant, perfect name for me and what I do.

Hiphoplead- Lets face it, Hip Hop isn’t exactly the most gay friendly genre of our time. Have you experienced any type of negativity or back lash since your start in this game?

Cocky – When I was first beginning to build a buzz, several magazines and websites started dubbing me the “Gay Slim Shady” and so I’ve received many death threats from die-hard Eminem fans (chuckles). I always thought that was real ironic being that Eminem’s whole purpose was to push the boundaries of free speech and inspire people to be and say what they want.

Hiphoplead- When did you first realize you were gay? Another words for those who are in the dark about it, did it happen years down the road after being in relationships with women or did you just know since birth?

Cocky – It first hit me that I was gay when I was in middle school and couldn’t figure out what the big deal was with women’s breasts. Every other student was obsessed with girls whereas I would be attracted to a few of my male friends. It hurt finding out that I was indeed a homosexual. I didn’t want to be different.

After all, I didn’t have a lisp or feminine voice and I hated tight jeans and girly things. I still feel I’m somewhat of a misfit in the gay community even though I am one of them. This reflects well in my music as I’m one of the most hardest gay MC’s out there, lyrically and conceptually.

Hiphoplead- When you hear artists like Eminem and others using the word “Faggot” in their raps does that bother you, or just roll off your shoulders?

Cocky – Eminem doesn’t bother me because I know he’s just trying to push people and get them talking. I’m offended instead by willfully ignorant rappers like Styles P and Beanie Sigel who say blatantly stupid things like “I refuse to get my hair cut by a gay man because he might wink at me.” Man, both them artists are butt ugly, no gay man in their right mind would touch them with a stick (laughs).

Hiphoplead- When people think NY music they usually think of the city. Explain to us what the music scene like in Rochester, NY?

Cocky – Man, it’s great. Very underated scene here. We’re keeping it gutter and there’s no hint of any of that R&B, down south trap garbage in our music. As a matter of fact, we’re kinda having a little boom bap revival in a lot of artists’ work here too.

Hiphoplead- On your video for “Real Men” you rapped “I had a shot at being happy back in Junior High/ my only problem was Eminem got f**K$% signed/got bullied and picked on all my fu***n life/ like it’s my fuck**n fault my DNA got mis aligned”/. So for starts is it safe to say you are not an Eminem fan?

Cocky – As I said before, Em doesn’t really bother me. I like his stuff, particularly the new album. When I first started out, I dissed anyone and everyone, so I took this shot at him without really thinking about people’s reactions. What’s sad is that a lot of young people hear his music and think, “Oh he’s really trashing gays, I should too!” And that’s where the diss was sorta coming from. Like, when he came out, I noticed that everyone in school began using the word “faggot” every other sentence.

Hiphoplead- Second..what type of situations did you have to deal with because of Em’s popularity and music?

Cocky – It was weird to see this guy who advocates for free speech and who constantly complained about censorship turn around and single out and target a minority group. I was like, “wait hold up! You’re creating an atmosphere of persecution in which GAY PEOPLE can’t speak up for themselves.” It was just kinda hypocritical.

Hiphoplead- What made you pick up a mic and get busy?

Cocky – Years of feeling like I didn’t have a voice, like, there was no one who said, in music, what I felt needed to be said lead to me just picking up the mic and being brave and bold enough to say everything myself. I released a song I made in 2011 onto a site called Reverbnation and my stats exploded. That gave me the strength to continue on, and eventually I met with a few well-known A&R’s and they helped me with artist development and production.

Hiphoplead- Who were your influences getting into music?

Cocky – Marilyn Manson will always be my biggest influence of any genre. I mean, this clownish-looking gothic guy got on MTV and acted weird and scary in order to prove a point to the whole world that individuality is what matters most. His music was about valuing oneself over conformity, and always being true to yourself no matter what.

I always loved his anger and energy in his songs, but I felt like there needed to be a rapper version of him, one that was openly an outcast but who wasn’t afraid to broadcast that in front of people, to push the boundaries of society in a way that Eminem and Tech N9ne and a lot of other interesting and shocking rappers didn’t go as far as. Rap needed a Cocky, and so I took it upon myself to do it.

Hiphoplead- Your top 5 Rappers dead or alive?

Cocky – I’m a huge fan of horrorcore so I would say Brotha Lynch Hung is my number one MC. Then there would be 2Pac, Canibus, Killah Priest, and 50 Cent. I mean, let’s face it, 50’s not the best rapper in the world, but I love his style and the way his lyrics are straight to the point. I’m a huge 50 stan.

Hiphoplead- What is your goal for the Hip Hop game? Getting signed or being Indy?

Cocky – At first I wanted to be signed to a major, but honestly? A&R’s… all they did was either jerk me around, waste my money on pointless things like super producers, or demand I needed to change my image. Meanwhile, I like not being in debt, I like working with producers who don’t make BS trap music, and I find the dark image I portray now to be epic. And real and not fake.

Hiphoplead- We noticed you like to give out your music for free a lot. Doesn’t that get expensive some times? Is there a project you have coming where you are looking for some kick back?

Cocky – I refuse to sell my music anymore these days because I think it’s very personal to have an artist send you something in the mail, and I treat my fans like gold because I appreciate them loving what I do.

Why should I rip them off and make them pay for things? In today’s music world, everything is so disposable, whereas if an artist you like sends you his music for free, you’re going to value that music a hell of a lot more than, say, being required to pay for it. So yeah it can get expensive, but it’s worth it.

It’s stupid and dumb business-wise, but I’m not here for that. I’m here to change hip hop from the inside out. I’m here to bring it back to the original days where hip hop was a secret, special thing.

Here at HipHopLead.com we like to ask questions out the norm in our interviews. So fasten your seat belt!!

Hiphoplead- What happened to the missing Malaysian Flight?

Cocky – (Laughs) To be honest? I hardly follow the news, but I’m kinda under the impression that the TV always talks about things when they’re trying to cover up a greater atrocity. Take the Nigerian girls scandal for instance. Has any news media been really reporting about it? Not really, not from what I can see on their homepages. So they only report things to perhaps distract people from even grimier situations.

Hiphoplead- What were your thoughts on the Trayvon Martin/George Zimmerman situation?

Cocky – I just thought it was a sad situation, all around. I mean when anyone gets killed it’s horrible. But I really don’t know all the facts, so I really can’t say. I understand people’s anger at the innocent verdict though.

Hiphoplead- Are you religious? If so what do you feel about the Bible/Koran condemning Gays?

Cocky – I believe in God and I also believe in the Bible. However, and as someone who has studied and continues to study Judeo-Christian texts, I believe that if you read the so-called “homophobic” verses in proper context, the writers were actually getting to something else, a greater sin than loving the same sex. And that is SELF-RIGHTEOUSNESS and judging people that is the greater sin.

Hiphoplead- You are an openly Gay artist… but you dress like a straight rapper. What do you think of artists wearing skirts and dresses nowerdays?

Cocky – I think it’s kinda stupid. I mean, I love the gay scene and all and I respect transgendered and all that for real, but hip hop is not supposed to be about following fads, and the big fad now is being LGBT. That’s why I didn’t get signed 2 years ago, and instead this year every rap artist that calls himself “gay” is getting picked up. I hate that. I hate how something I stand for is becoming a cliche, empty fad.

Hiphoplead- Greatest TV show of all time?

Cocky – Married with Children, arguably. (Laughs).

Hiphoplead- Should Chris Brown be let out of jail?!

Cocky – I dunno, the guy’s kinda unstable. But everyone deserves a second shot at life I guess.

Back to the norm..

Hiphoplead- You just dropped your “Cry Harder” project. It seems like you pushed the bar for shock value and lyrically on this one. How do you think you have evolved on this project compared to the last one you dropped?

Cocky – I’ve released half of the new mixtape to the public. The other half is dropping in a few months. So far, I feel it’s my greatest work yet when it comes to lyricism because, let’s face it, my previous releases existed solely to irritate and anger the hip hop community, you know, to flip it upside down but not necessarily to show my skills. On “Cry Harder” it strips away the controvert, one can say, and instead exposes the introvert in me.

Hiphoplead- Whats next for you? Any new shows or projects on the way?

Cocky – I hope somewhere down the road, I can start a national tour, that would be fantastic. What I’m focusing on these days is finishing up “Cry Harder” and then press it to cassette cause it has that early 90’s boom bap feel, and just hand it out to whoever wants on the internet.

Hiphoplead- It was great picking your brain and kicking it with you. In closing give any shout outs, Fu’s, plug any links, go wild! The floor is yours!–

Cocky – Man, big shout out to Vegg, my engineer. Shouts out to Ceejai Giovanni, TK Escobar, Publicity, DubLuv, Bad Azz Elmo, and all my other favorite LGBT rappers. Ya’ll peeping this interview can follow me on http://Facebook.com/Cockydamc and don’t forget to peep my latest material on Soundcloud http://soundcloud.com/cockygotbarz.

The “homo MC” can also be followed on twitter http://twitter.com/cockydahomomc.