Young Money Rapper Flow Wanted for Double Murder

News

Young Money rapper Widner “Flow” Degruy is needed in Louisiana in connection to the double homicide of two brothers in eastern New Orleans last week.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Degruy, The Times-Picayune reports, after 22- and 18-yr-old Kendrick and Kendred Bishop were discovered shot dead early May 25 inside a black Kia sedan. A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Degruy is signed to Lil Wayne’s record label, Young Money Entertainment. He’s listed on the label’s web site, which states that the New Orleans-primarily based rapper first appeared on Lil Wayne’s 2012 mixtape Dedication 4 and is engaged on his personal project known as Withdrawalz.

The New Orleans Police Department informed The Times-Picayune that surveillance video confirmed Degruy, 23, wearing a darkish hooded shirt, and one other unidentified suspect “probably running from the scene and making a purchase at a close-by store.”

Degruy would face two charges of second-degree homicide.