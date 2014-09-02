T.I. Goes In On Iggy Azalea Haters

News

Hustle Gang leader T.I. recently spoke on how he’s enjoyed the success of his protégé Iggy Azalea over these past 12 months but says he critics still bother him.

He went on to say that people labeling her as a possible racist and judging her pisses him off.

“That pisses me off,” said T.I. “Simply because they don’t have any real substantial grounds. ‘I don’t like them.’ Why? ‘Just ’cause.’ What you mean just ’cause? Since when do you get the right to judge people? Who died and made you the emperor of Egypt? That kind of sh*t and then the things that they accuse her of, like the racist stuff. That’s not even her. That’s not even in her. Me knowing her, knowing where she comes from–for real, the whole racist thing, that’s American–we forget, she’s not American. So the whole Black, white, color divided thing, it isn’t a part of her DNA like it is here in America.” (Complex)

T.I. blames ignorance for the backlash and finds it hypocritical.

“It’s just ignorant to me. In this day and age, to be a race of people who are demanding equality and speaking out on injustices and wanting to be treating fairly, to stand up and do the exact same thing in opposite to someone unwarranted for no reason, it’s hypocritical. I’ma ride with her. So, ya’ll go ahead. Anybody got a problem with it just know, it gon’ be one ’cause I’m coming.” (Complex)