Suge Knight Not Intended Target Of Shooting, According To Katt Williams

News

According to comedian Katt Williams, Suge Knight, former Death Row Records CEO was not the intended target of the shooting that took place in a West Hollywood, California nightclub during the weekend of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Williams said his was with Knight at the time of the shooting. He didn’t mention who he believed was the inteded target but did mention Chris Brown while speaking with TMZ.

The comedian also dismissed the claim that the shooting was gang-related.

“Now if you’re an idiot you can believe this was about Suge Knight,” Williams said. “But Suge Knight has been accessible every day of his life for 20 years. We know who it was aimed at. We know whose life he saved. And we know why they won’t talk about it…If it was gang-related then why didn’t it happen thoroughly? You see there’s parts of this story that just don’t seem to make sense. You’re saying it was gang-related. So, that means somebody’s gang was shooting at somebody’s gang and somebody’s gang didn’t shoot back. That’s your story? That’s not really how gang stuff works, is it?”

The deaths of Tupac Shakur, Malcolm X, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were also brought up during Williams’ commentary. He later said 20 minutes passed before authorities came into the club after the shooting.

“I’m pretty sure Suge knows who shot Suge…If the police say nobody shot him I believe nobody shot him,” he said. “And if nobody shot him then that’s the same nobody that shot Tupac. And if nobody shot Tupac it’s the same nobody that shot MLK. And if nobody shot him that’s the same person that shot Malcolm X too. It’s a lot of nobodies out there. And nobody minds if nobody comes up missing, right? That don’t bother nobody does it? It certainly doesn’t bother me…I’m saying the police said they arrested the shooters. Then said they didn’t arrest the shooters. But I was there. So, I know that 20 minutes after people were laying down on the ground shot, no police had entered the club yet.”