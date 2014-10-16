Snoop Dogg Calls It Quit With Iggy Azalea Beef

News

T.I. settles the beef between Snoop Dogg and Iggy Azalea.

Snoop Dogg says that he’s executed with his beef with Iggy Azalea after speaking together with her mentor, T.I.

“Boys and girls, I just got off the phone with my homeboy Tip, the King of Atlanta and it’s officially over,” Snoop Dogg says in a video he posted on his Instagram account. “No more bad talk. I apologize. Yeah. I apologize. I’m sorry. I won’t do it again.”

On Sunday (October 12), Snoop Dogg posted a photograph making enjoyable of Iggy Azalea’s look on Instagram.

The picture exhibits a person and with the caption: “Iggy Azalea No Make Up.”

Azalea responded with a collection of tweets which have since been deleted from her timeline.