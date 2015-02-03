Home News Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Officially In A Relationship?

There have been rumors buzzing around about Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill in the past month or so, seems that the two are the new hip hop couple, and it looks like the rumors might be true.

Nicki Minaj recently just had a breakup to her boyfriend of 10 years, Safaree, and the two have been taking to social media to respond to each other’s statements.

The rumored couple have been going back and forth with subliminals on social media, and commenting on each other’s posts. In a recent photo posted by Nicki Minaj on Instagram, we see Meek Mill kissing up on her.

They have been nicknamed “Omeeka” as their couple title, but they still keep fans wondering if and when the two will confirm their relationship.

