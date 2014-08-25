Nicki Minaj Explains How Drake Reacted To “Anaconda” Lap Dance

News

Nicki Minaj made her presence known with her performance during the MTV Video Music Awards yesterday (August 24). The performance was something she took to heart.

“I’m working on my album and this performance is the first thing that I literally took off working on the album to do,” she said in an interview with MTV’s Rob Markman. “It was important to me that my fans saw a great performance of ‘Anaconda.’ And of course I had three performances to work on, and I love those records, and I love the artists; I couldn’t say no.”

Since the release of her music video, ” Anaconda” the video has receieved millions of views and has broken Vevo’s single-day play record with 9.6 million plays in 24 hours.

Many of the views may have come from Young Money fans to see the scences that showed Drake.

In the clip, Drake received a lap dance from Nicki. Minaj gave his reaction.

“After the lap dance, he was excited like hell,” she says. “He was like, ‘Yo, do you understand? I’m the man after this video come out!’ We were just laughing. But it’s always good to do stuff like that with Drake because we’re so close.”