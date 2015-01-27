New Mixtape From Drake, Coming Soon?

There could indeed be a new mixtape from Drake before he drops his upcoming album “Views From The 6″.

According to OVO collaborator P. Reign:

“I know Drake’s dropping a mixtape that I’ve already heard a lot of and it’s crazy. I think its some of the best I’ve heard from him in my life and I already know off Drake’s mixtape the world is going to shake. I know Kanye is getting ready to put something out, I won’t be surprised if Hov put something out. I think it’ll be a huge year for hip-hop. I know Kendrick has something to put out. A$AP Rocky, a lot of top dudes are going for that top spot. I think it’ll be one of the craziest years yet.”