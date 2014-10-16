Murda Mook Disses Drake At BET Hip-Hop Awards

News

The BET Hip-Hop Awards aired the other evening (Oct. 14) and showcased a handful of battle rap emcees within the trademark BET Cyphers. The present was filmed in Atlanta in September, the evening after Snoop Dogg’s “Gladiator School” battle rap occasion.

In the course of the broadcast, Murda Mook publicly called out Drake in a live cypher that additionally featured Arsonal, Couture and Calicoe.

The evening’s greatest namedrop came in Murda Mook’s verse although, explicitly calling out Toronto artist Drake, fanning the flames on calls for a possible battle between the 2.