Meek Mill To Stay Behind Bars Until October

News

Meek Mill will stay behind bars until October 11, according to nbcphiladelphia.com.

On August 18, Meek asked to be released to return to his career which supports his son and others but the judge ordered him to take anger management classes as well as parenting classes.

Though the MMG rapper has not been accused of committing any crimes at the time, he has been on probation for about five years.In this time, he’s failed a drug test in 2014 and had to appear in court for featuring a gun in a music video which violated his probation.

According to his attorney he had a prescription for the OxyContin after an injury and that the weapon used in the video was a fake. It was a water pistol.

He was sentenced to three-to-six months in jail.