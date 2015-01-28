Lil Wayne Suing Birdman & Cash Money For $51 Million

News

Legal proceedings just started between Lil Wayne and his father Birdman / Cash Money label, and Wayne is seeking $51 million from his label boss.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Wayne says Birdman and company violated the deal by withholding tens of millions of dollars Cash Money owes him for his long-delayed album, “Tha Carter V.”

Lil Wayne wants out of the contract he has with Cash Money Records … as well as for Drake, Nicki Minaj and several others.

