Lil Wayne Suing Birdman & Cash Money For $51 Million

Legal proceedings just started between Lil Wayne and his father Birdman / Cash Money label, and Wayne is seeking $51 million from his label boss.
According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Wayne says Birdman and company violated the deal by withholding tens of millions of dollars Cash Money owes him for his long-delayed album, “Tha Carter V.”
Lil Wayne wants out of the contract he has with Cash Money Records … as well as for Drake, Nicki Minaj and several others.
Sources connected to Wayne told TMZ:
“if Birdman antes up then he can release “Tha Carter V,” but only if Wayne gets paid. Wayne says he was supposed to get an $8 million advance when he began recording in December, 2013 and another 2M when he completed the album a year later, but so far he’s gotten nothing.”