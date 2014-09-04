Kendrick Lamar Hit With A Lawsuit Over “Section.80″ Song “Rigamortis”

News

Kendrick Lamar is being hit with a lawsuit for over $1 million from Willie Jones III and Eric Reed over the TDE rapper’s “Rigamortis” song, according to TMZ.

In their lawsuit, Eric Reed and Willie Jones III claim that Kendricunlawfully used their 2010 song “The Thorn” on a track on his Section.80 project.

Reed and Jones III state that Lamar never paid the for the song useage and also, did never received credit for it.

The two are aiming to receive more than $1 million, as well as all profits and rights to “Rigamortis.”