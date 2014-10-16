Kanye West Explains His Concept Of Perfection

News

Kanye West aiming for “genius stage,” says his goal is to exceed perfection.

Based on Complex’s behind the scenes footage of Kanye West’s photoshoot with GQ magazine earlier this 12 months, the video footage,which has since been deleted resulting from a copyright declare, the Chicago, Illinois lyricist speaks on what his concept of perfection is.

In accordance with Kanye, perfection begins at floor zero, and he as a substitute wants “to take issues to a genius stage.” He additionally revealed that he isn’t involved with being hated if it signifies that he doesn’t need to stifle his creativity.

“Most people are just satisfied with, ‘It’s good.’ Most people are satisfied at a 10, or something. It’s not to just stop at 10. You know, 10 is ground zero; perfection is ground zero. We need to take things to a genius level…I’d rather take the chance of being hated to bring that type of creation to the world,” Kanye said

This isn’t the first time Kanye has touched on issues regarding creativity. Throughout an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last year, ‘Kanye revealed that his title is “creative genius” and never rapper.

He then went on to clarify why his creativity has branched exterior of solely Hip Hop.