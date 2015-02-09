Kanye West Discovers Aspiring Rapper On The Street

News

Kanye West might have changed the lifetime of a random guy who did an impromptu road audition and clearly impressed Kanye and his tag-alongside buddy, Justin Bieber.

Cameron Grey pleaded with Kanye to provide him a shot because the rapper left a Big Sean live performance Saturday night time on the House of Blues in WeHo. Justin stood again and watched as Grey impressively freestyled on the pavement.

Grey is simply nice, and a affected person and smiling Kanye appeared virtually blown away, asking Grey if he’d be prepared to start out on the backside. Grey gave the proper reply and handed Kanye his contact information.