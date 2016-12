News

Sunday (August 24) Jeezy’s tour bus was stopped and searched by police preventing Jezzy from making an appearance at the Under The Influence Of Music Tour at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Irvine, California.

At the time, the cause for the police search was unknown but recent reports state that allegedly, Jezzy was in possession of an assault rife.

As more from this story develops, HipHopLead will keep you updated.