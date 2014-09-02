Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports Star’s To Remain With Nike, Gamble Worth It

News

NBA and Roc Nation Sports star Kevin Durant‘s choice to give Nike an opportunity to match a nearly $300 million sportswear offer from Under Armour has reportedly successed.

According to reports, Nike has shown how much they want Durant to stay with them by outbidding UA’s offer.

As stated on Ny Daily News, “When push came to shove, Nike broke out the checkbook to keep Kevin Durant. The Oklahoma Thunder superstar was set to sign a ten-year sponsorship agreement with Under Armour worth between $265 million and $285 million, but Nike excercised its right to match any outside offer in order to retain Durant, ESPN reported Sunday.”