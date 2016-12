News

Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” has landed and been named as Billboard’s top Song of the Summer of 2014.

The track held the top spot all seven weeks this summer on the chart, which tracks the biggest songs according to Billboard Hot 100 chart performance from Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Billboard’s # 3 Song of the Summer was Ariana Grande’s “Problem with also features Iggy Azalea.

Iggy Azalea has made history as the first woman to have two songs in the top three of the chart.