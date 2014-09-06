G-Unit Discusses Fallen Out &Former Member Olivia

News

While interviewing with G-Unit on The Breakfast Club, member Lloyd Banks spoke on how he annd 50 had a fallen due to lack of communciation from both sides.

“Me and 50 wasn’t talking for a while,” Banks said. “A long time. And then everything happened with Yay’. And next thing I know my name was in the mix. I started hearing my name. ‘Oh, Banks this. Banks that.’ 50 crazy, so…It was a lack of communication on both our parts. I don’t know what to chalk it up to. We been doing this for a long time. Over 10 years. Went from being in a condo just planning over what we wanted to happen and to watch it play out…It wasn’t just me and 50. It was points me and Buck didn’t talk.”

“I mean, I came in the game this way,” he added. “And the artists that I grew up on like Snoop and people like that—I just told him the other day. They let me know I ain’t have to be nobody other than who I am. I’m not gonna change for the industry. I don’t care what interview I’m at. What state I’m at. Who I’m talking to. I’m just not gon’ be that way.”

Banks went on to say that he took it personal when the group had a fallen but that it’s always been about the music for him.

“I took it personal to be honest…But we’ve been through a lot, man,” the rapper said. “And people go through they ups and downs. And I just feel like it was never not about the music for me. And that’s what’s most important…And I feel like a lot of people for some reason they’re not leading no more. I keep hearing people say ‘I don’t care. I’m not a rapper. I don’t do—’ Then what you do then?”

50 Cent was enventually brought into the conversation when The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne brought up a past interview they had with former G-Unit Records artist, Olivia. The radio host stated that Olivia said 50 wasn’t too happy when she and Missy Elliott would be in the studio.

“Nah, I didn’t have no problem,” 50 Cent said. “Missy started hitting it. If you really wanna know. See, it’s her fault for actually saying that to you. Trust me.”

Towards the end of the interview, Tony Yayo spoke about the character of each of the artist in G-Unit.

“50’s crazy. You just gotta give people they space,” Yayo said. “You gotta know your friends…Like Banks, I know how Banks is. If we in the mansion Banks might go upstairs. I might not see him for like seven, eight hours. He come downstairs with three songs. Fif he’s busy. He’s doing his meetings. Give him his space. You never know what’s going on with this guy. Kidd Kidd he’s the new guy so he’s kinda humble for now. And Buck, you don’t know what’s gonna happen with Buck.”