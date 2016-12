News

Eminem fans have something to look forward to in the near future. Earlier today (August 25th) Eminem announced that he will be releasing Shady XV, a 2-CD compilation album celebrating Shady Records’ 15 year anniversary.

The 2-CD compilation album will feature big label’s hits such as “In Da Club”, “Lose Yourself” and others along with a full CD of new tracks. Also, Eminem is giving out 500 limited edition “ShadyXV” T-Shirts.

ShadyXV can be expected to drop on Black Friday, November 28th, 2014.