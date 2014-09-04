Eminem Talks About His Experience Touring With Rihanna

News

Eminem who just finished touring with Rihanna on their The Monster Tour, says the experience with the pop star was fun.

“It’s good,” he says in an interview with Shade 45. “It’s fun. It’s a good time. I’m a man of the people. I’m very much a people person.”

Em was also asked how he chooses the setlist for his performances, where he replied that he’s always making changes to the songlist.

“We always try to keep the setlist updated,” he says. “If it means going back to older records or throwing new ones in there, we don’t ever want to get stale and doing the same shit.”