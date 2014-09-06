Eminem Entered Into The Guinness World Records

News

Eminem has landed himself into the Guinness World Records, according to Billboard.

The Detroit, Michigan rapper earned a spot with his single “Rap God.” The track contains the most words in a hit single.

“Rap God,” which is six minutes, four seconds long, has 1,560 words, the report says.

The hit song has been praised by some, including Crooked I, while others, such as Boy George have critized it for been insentive towards gays.

Eminem responded to the negative remarks he’s received.

“I don’t know how to say this without saying it how I’ve said it a million times,” Eminem said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “But that word, those kind of words, when I came up battle-rappin’ or whatever, I never really equated those words? [to mean homosexual]…It was more like calling someone a bitch or a punk or asshole. So that word was just thrown around so freely back then. It goes back to that battle, back and forth in my head, of wanting to feel free to say what I want to say, and then [worrying about] what may or may not affect people.

“Not saying it’s wrong or it’s right, but at this point in my career – man, I say so much shit that’s tongue-in-cheek,” Eminem added at the time. “I poke fun at other people, myself. But the real me sitting here right now talking to you has no issues with gay, straight, transgender, at all. I’m glad we live in a time where it’s really starting to feel like people can live their lives and express themselves. And I don’t know how else to say this, I still look at myself the same way that I did when I was battling and broke.”