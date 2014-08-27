Drake Accepts “Best Hip Hop Video” Award & Respods To Critics

News

Drake was not able to attend this years MTV VMAs. where he took home the “Best Hip Hop Video” award for “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” but still gave an acceptance speech while on the road with Lil Wayne touring.

In his speech, he thanked God, his mom and Lil Wayne and took time to respond to his critics who said “Hold On, We’re Going Home” was not a Hip Hop song.

“I know this is a Hip Hop award,” Drake says in the concert clip, “and I know a lot of you are frustrated like, ‘this is not a Hip Hop song.’ And you know what? You’re right. I tricked you all. Rappers, better luck next year.”

Other artists and videos included in the category included the following : Eminem’s “Bezerk,” Childish Gambino’s “3005” Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” and Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz.”