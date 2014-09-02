Home News Chris Brown Attempts Plea Deal In Washington, D.C. Assualt Case

Chris Brown Attempts Plea Deal In Washington, D.C. Assualt Case

News
2.5K
Chris-Brown-2014-pic

Chris Brown is due to appear in Washington D.C. Superior Court today (September 2)  in order to try and reach a plea agreement on the assault case the singer is facing  from an October 2013 assault outside of a Washington, D.C. hotel.

The  incident occured  at approximately 4:30 am when Brown was approached by two women who wanted to take a picture with him in front of the W Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to law enforcement.  When two men attempted to jump in to get into the photo, Brown allegedly used a gay slur at them before allegedly throwing a punch at the alleged victim.

Brown was initially facing a felony assault charge, but it was reduced to a misdemeanor from a felony.

Back in  January and in June Brown rejected plea deals.

 

2.5Kviews
0shares
Tags
You Might Like
More Hip Hop News