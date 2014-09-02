Chris Brown Attempts Plea Deal In Washington, D.C. Assualt Case

News

Chris Brown is due to appear in Washington D.C. Superior Court today (September 2) in order to try and reach a plea agreement on the assault case the singer is facing from an October 2013 assault outside of a Washington, D.C. hotel.

The incident occured at approximately 4:30 am when Brown was approached by two women who wanted to take a picture with him in front of the W Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to law enforcement. When two men attempted to jump in to get into the photo, Brown allegedly used a gay slur at them before allegedly throwing a punch at the alleged victim.

Brown was initially facing a felony assault charge, but it was reduced to a misdemeanor from a felony.

Back in January and in June Brown rejected plea deals.