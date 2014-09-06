Chris Brown Admits He May Have Been Out Of Control

News

It appears that Chris Brown has come to terms with some his negative past actions and realized how they may have damaged his personal life and music career. In a new cover story for Billboard magazine, Brown opens up about his life, music and relationships.

Inside the piece, Brown elaborates on his time in jail and his routine there, ex- girlfriend Rihanna, and his upcoming X album.

The R&B singer is quoted as saying:

“I realize that what I do for a living opens my life to public scrutiny and that I have a responsibility to everyone because of that exposure… I can say that I am only human and I have made mistakes. I can say that I try to live my life in the most true, honest way that I can. I am not perfect, no one is. No one is harder on me than me. No one can please everyone. No one can live in the past and expect to grow. I have been moving forward and hope that I am not defined by just a few moments in my life but all of the moments that will make up my life.”

Brown’s sixth studio album “X” is set to be released on September 16.