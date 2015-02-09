Birdman Not Allowed at Nicki Minaj Pre-Grammy Party

News

The drama between Young Money (Lil Wayne) and Cash Money (Birdman) appears to be having a crescendo depth.

Birdman and his very large crew was turned away from Nicki Minaj’s pre-Grammy get together in West Hollywood early Sunday, and cops raced over to verify issues did not get out of hand.

There are rumors Nicki Minaj is going to bail on Birdman’s Cash Money and follow Lil Wayne, so the truth that the mogul was despatched strolling looks like an enormous deal. He confirmed up at 1:45 AM and the club is meant to close at 2 AM, and also you hear a man on the door inform Birdman’s posse the club was already closed.

At the identical time, there was a great 15 minutes left and Birdman’s type of a giant deal, and that could be why you hear somebody say that Nicki did not need him in.