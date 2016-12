News

Last night at a West Hollywood nightclub, Suge Knight was shot up to six times. 50 Cent has addressed Suge Knight’s shooting with a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a suit.

50 Cent followed the photo with the caption

“Suge should have had this on last night. It hurts when a nigga half way kill ya # man down.”

Currently, the cause of the shooting is unknown but police are investigating gang rivalry as a possibility and what could have been the motive for the shooting.