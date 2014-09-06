2014 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees & Award Categories

The 2014 BET Hip Hop Award is scheduled for Tuesday, October 14.
Some of the awards are Lyricist Of The Year Award which has Drake, Eminem, J. Cole, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj as nominees.
While the Producer Of The Year can be taking home by DJ Mustard, Drumma Boy, Hit-Boy, Mike WiLL Made-It, Pharrell or Timbaland as they are all nominated for award.
More of the nominees can be found in the list below, via 2DopeBoyz.
Best Hip Hop Video
Drake – “Worst Behavior”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”
J. Cole f/ TLC – “Crooked Smile”
Nicki Minaj – “Pills N Potions”
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
Eminem f/ Rihanna – “The Monster”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”
ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid – “Studio”
YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”
Best Live Performer
Drake
JAY Z
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
T.I.
Lyricist of the Year
Drake
Eminem
J. Cole
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Chris Robinson
Director X
Dre Films
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
DJ Scream
Producer of the Year
DJ Mustard
Drumma Boy
Hit-Boy
Mike WiLL Made It
Pharrell
Timbaland
MVP of the Year
DJ Mustard
Drake
Future
JAY Z
Nicki Minaj
Track of the Year
“Cut Her Off” (Remix) – Produced by Will-A-Fool (K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort)
“Move That Doh” – Produced by Mike WiLL Made It (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)
“My Hitta” – Produced by DJ Mustard (YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)
“Studio” – Produced by Swiff D (ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid)
“Worst Behavior” – Produced by DJ Dahi (Drake)
Album of the Year
Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”
Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”
Future – “Honest”
Rick Ross – “Mastermind”
ScHoolboy Q – “Oxymoron”
Yo Gotti – “I Am”
Who Blew Up Award
Iggy Azalea
Migos
Rich Homie Quan
ScHoolboy Q
YG
Young Thug
Hustler of the Year
Dr. Dre
Drake
JAY Z
Rick Ross
T.I.
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
JAY Z
Kanye West
Nicki Minaj
Young Thug
Best Club Banger
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh” (Produced by Mike WiLL Made It)
K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort – “Cut Her Off” (Remix) (Produced by Will-A-Fool)
Migos – “Fight Night” (Produced by Stack Boy Twaun)
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz” (Produced by Detail)
YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Produced by DJ Mustard)
Young Thug – “Stoner” (Produced by Dun Deal)
Best Mixtape
Action Bronson – “Blue Chips 2”
Fabolous – “The Soul Tape 3”
Migos – “No Label 2”
Rich Homie Quan – “I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In”
Wiz Khalifa – “28 Grams”
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
B.o.B – “Paranoid” (Ty Dolla $ign f/ B.o.B)
B.o.B – “Up Down” (Do This All Day) (T-Pain f/ B.o.B)
Drake – “Who Do You Love” (YG f/ Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “Control” (Big Sean f/ Kendrick Lamar & Jay Electronica)
Pharrell – “Move That Doh” (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)
Impact Track
Common f/ Vince Staples – “Kingdom”
Lecrae – “Nuthin”
Lupe Fiasco – “Mission”
The Roots f/ Patty Cash – “Never”
Talib Kweli f/ Abby Dobson – “State of Grace”
People’s Champ Award
Drake – “Worst Behavior”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”
YG f/ Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Remix)