2014 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees & Award Categories

The 2014 BET Hip Hop Award is scheduled for Tuesday, October 14.

Some of the awards are Lyricist Of The Year Award which has Drake, Eminem, J. Cole, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj as nominees.

While the Producer Of The Year can be taking home by DJ Mustard, Drumma Boy, Hit-Boy, Mike WiLL Made-It, Pharrell or Timbaland as they are all nominated for award.

More of the nominees can be found in the list below, via 2DopeBoyz.

Best Hip Hop Video

Drake – “Worst Behavior”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”

J. Cole f/ TLC – “Crooked Smile”

Nicki Minaj – “Pills N Potions”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

Eminem f/ Rihanna – “The Monster”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”

ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid – “Studio”

YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”

Best Live Performer

Drake

JAY Z

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Lyricist of the Year

Drake

Eminem

J. Cole

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Chris Robinson

Director X

Dre Films

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

DJ Scream

Producer of the Year

DJ Mustard

Drumma Boy

Hit-Boy

Mike WiLL Made It

Pharrell

Timbaland

MVP of the Year

DJ Mustard

Drake

Future

JAY Z

Nicki Minaj

Track of the Year

“Cut Her Off” (Remix) – Produced by Will-A-Fool (K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort)

“Move That Doh” – Produced by Mike WiLL Made It (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)

“My Hitta” – Produced by DJ Mustard (YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)

“Studio” – Produced by Swiff D (ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid)

“Worst Behavior” – Produced by DJ Dahi (Drake)

Album of the Year

Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”

Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

Future – “Honest”

Rick Ross – “Mastermind”

ScHoolboy Q – “Oxymoron”

Yo Gotti – “I Am”

Who Blew Up Award

Iggy Azalea

Migos

Rich Homie Quan

ScHoolboy Q

YG

Young Thug

Hustler of the Year

Dr. Dre

Drake

JAY Z

Rick Ross

T.I.

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

JAY Z

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Young Thug

Best Club Banger

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh” (Produced by Mike WiLL Made It)

K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort – “Cut Her Off” (Remix) (Produced by Will-A-Fool)

Migos – “Fight Night” (Produced by Stack Boy Twaun)

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz” (Produced by Detail)

YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Produced by DJ Mustard)

Young Thug – “Stoner” (Produced by Dun Deal)

Best Mixtape

Action Bronson – “Blue Chips 2”

Fabolous – “The Soul Tape 3”

Migos – “No Label 2”

Rich Homie Quan – “I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In”

Wiz Khalifa – “28 Grams”

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

B.o.B – “Paranoid” (Ty Dolla $ign f/ B.o.B)

B.o.B – “Up Down” (Do This All Day) (T-Pain f/ B.o.B)

Drake – “Who Do You Love” (YG f/ Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “Control” (Big Sean f/ Kendrick Lamar & Jay Electronica)

Pharrell – “Move That Doh” (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)

Impact Track

Common f/ Vince Staples – “Kingdom”

Lecrae – “Nuthin”

Lupe Fiasco – “Mission”

The Roots f/ Patty Cash – “Never”

Talib Kweli f/ Abby Dobson – “State of Grace”

People’s Champ Award

Drake – “Worst Behavior”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

YG f/ Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Remix)