Vanessa O – Canadian Model

Vanessa Obonna, known as Vanessa O is a young student and model.

She was born and raised in Toronto, Canada in a home with 2 brothers, 3 sisters and both her parents. Her parents were born and raised in Nigeria and often loved to travel the world. Her brothers and sisters were born throughout the world in places like Nigeria, USA and England.

Vanessa is the youngest girl in her family and always looked up to her older siblings who gave her motivation and support as she entered the modeling world.

Vanessa O is a humble, talented business woman, model, and student and is known for always keeping busy. She’s now known for her curvaceous body, sultry eyes and nice attitude. Vanessa O landed Canadian magazine covers, ads and also appeared in music videos, short films and commercial work.

