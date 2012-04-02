Tisha Marie – Oklahoma Hip Hop Model

Tisha Marie is an Oklahoma native who has her Bachelors and Masters Degree’s from the University of Oklahoma in Art and Human Relations.

While she is currently an active model and former professional football player for the Lingerie Football League’s Dallas Desire, she has plans of publishing her first book in 2013. Of her many academic achievements over the years, Tisha Marie has also been the Secretary and Senior Vice President of a Non-Profit Organization called Student Outreach in Texas in 2010-2011.

While balancing those full-time tasks, Tisha Marie continues to be an active fitness connoisseur and young adult wellness coach for many of her fans.

