Pretty Jamee – Exotic Hip Hop Model

Jamee-Lee Maria Desouza, Best known as “Pretty Jamee“, was born in London, England. With her Flexable diverse look, from long curly to long straight, She is a model, actress, and trained vocal singer with Trinidadian ancestors.

Pretty Jamee brings exotic, sexy, beautiful and different to the entertainment industry.

Videos

Nicki Minaj Ft. 2 Chainz – Beez In The Trap

Bow Wow & Soulja Boy – Get Money

J.W of CTE – Bad Timing

Pretty Ricky – Cookie Cutter

Sean Garret & Nicki Minaj – Get it all

Bobby V feat. Plies – Phone Number

Mark Marrison Ft. Trina – Bday

Layzie Bone Ft. Bow Wow – Every Night

Benzino feat Ray J & Cognito – Amazing

Yung Berg Feat. Mia Rey & Dricky – Shawty You Can Get It

Cali Swag District – Burn Out

Photos

