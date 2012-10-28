Home Models Pretty Jamee – Exotic Hip Hop Model

Jamee-Lee Maria Desouza, Best known as “Pretty Jamee“, was born in London, England. With her Flexable diverse look, from long curly to long straight, She is a model, actress, and trained vocal singer with Trinidadian ancestors.

Pretty Jamee brings exotic, sexy, beautiful and different to the entertainment industry.

Videos
Nicki Minaj Ft. 2 Chainz – Beez In The Trap
Bow Wow & Soulja Boy – Get Money
J.W of CTE – Bad Timing
Pretty Ricky – Cookie Cutter
Sean Garret & Nicki Minaj – Get it all
Bobby V feat. Plies – Phone Number
Mark Marrison Ft. Trina – Bday
Layzie Bone Ft. Bow Wow – Every Night
Benzino feat Ray J & Cognito – Amazing
Yung Berg Feat. Mia Rey & Dricky – Shawty You Can Get It
Cali Swag District – Burn Out

Photos

