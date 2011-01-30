Ms. LaStarya – World Star Hip Hop Video Model

Ms LaStarya, Born and raised in Gray, Louisiana, started by starring in local vidoes in her native town Houma, Louisiana where she lived with her stepmother during her junior and senior high school years.

By the time she was 21, she was drawn to the big City of New Orleans in search of work. The modeling & music scene had taken off and required sexy women for video’s. That’s where she took a giant leap into this world we all know as “Ms. LaStarya”. Starring in her 1st music video “Get Something”, by Lil Wayne which skyrocked her career!

LaStarya went on to do a host of other video’s, magazine spreads, etc.

The sassy super vixen Ms. LaStarya is up next to make her mark in the Crescent City with her World Star Hip Hop release. Blessed with measurements 34-24-44, all her natural beauty and a body to die for, she pours her alluring sexapeal in noumorous magazines, videos and websites. Ms. LaStarya talents have been spreading throughout the country like U.S currency. Her coke bottle body has already drawn comparisons to Buffy The Body, Sexy Sole’ and Wonder Woman.

Big Tymers (Mannie Fresh & Birdman) – This Is How We Do

Lil Wayne – Get Something

