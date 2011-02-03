Mika Sha’ – St. Louis Hip Hop Model

Mika Sha’ is an urban model, from St. Louis, MO. She entered the competitive modeling world in 2009 where she graced the cover of DJ. Kayslay’s Straight Stuntin Magazine, Issue #9.

From there she was featured in music videos with St. Louis Rap Stars, Murphy Lee and Chingy. Being a full time student in college, she took some type off to focus on completing college and receiving a Bachelors Degree in Corporate Communications. In 2010 Mika Sha’ decided to continue her modeling career while finishing her degree in college as well.

Since then her most recent accomplishment was being featured on XXL website as Eye Candy of the week.

Her plan is to change the urban modeling world by storm and bring a different look to the game. You can definitely be on the look out for her in music videos, magazines and hosting parties in a city near you.

