Kristal Solis – Mexican American Hip Hop Model

Kristal Solis is an Mexican-American model and aspiring actress. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas (June 24, 1987), and currently resides in Dallas, TX.

Solis studied to obtain a degree in Cosmetology and Dental assisting. After several years of working to help make the women of Dallas beautiful she was persuaded to venture into acting and modeling for local events around the city; little did she know a fun experience would lead to an astonishing, fulfilling and productive career.

Her fun loving personality, trend-setting style and zeal to succeed make her a prevalent principal to the industry today.

Videos

Bun B Ft. Drake – Put It Down

Photos

