Kameron Dash – Carlifonia Hip Hop Model

Kameron Dash is a model, makeup artist, and entrepreneur. She has been featured in numerous fashion and runway shows. She has been featured in music videos for various artists.
She was featured on the cover for local magazine “Moda Magazine”. Kameron has also put together her own fashion show with the help of her sister. They handled everything from the castings of the models, hair and makeup, fittings, line up, etc.
Videos
Ace Hood Ft. Chris Brown – Body 2 Body
Soulja Boy- Pretty Boy Swag
Bashy- Fantasy
Bow Wow ft. Sean Kingston- Put that on my hood
Iyaz- So big
Rico B- Gucci backpack
Musiq ft. Swizz Beats- Anything
Lil Wayne ft. Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Swizz Beats- Rock n Roll
DJ Khaled – It Ain’t Over Til’ It’s Over feat. Mary J. Blige, Fabolous & Jadakiss
Photos