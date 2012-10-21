Home Models Jessica Jourdan – International Fashion Model

A resident of Los Angeles, Jessica Jourdan, an international fashion model, owes her striking good looks to Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Swedish heritage.

An interesting mix, these countries of origin provide her with a rich cultural background and unique and diverse family traditions.

Jessica Jourdan moved to New York City from Westport, Connecticut, at a young age. A busy and popular professional model, Jessica Jourdan often appears as a favorite on top modeling blogs.

