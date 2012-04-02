Erica Mena – VH1 Hip Hop Model

Erica Mena, Puerto Rican and Dominican decent, Born on Novemeber 8, 1987 Raised in Bronx (N.Y).

Erica has a feisty personality and enough talent to take over the industry. Growing up Erica was always in a Performing arts class or activitie. Erica’s ambition and drive at a young age didnt go unseen. Wasnt long before a NY agent published her in his agency’s magazine.

Erica right away started to get requested and booked for catalog and print ad’s at fourteen. Shortly after an MTV scout discovered her. She went on to win a huge Jennifer Lopez look alike contest.It didn’t take her long to create her own name and gain some serious recognition within the industry. Erica also stars on the 1 rated hit show “Kourtney and Khloe take Miami” season 1 which premiered on E!. You can also see her star in the second season of “LOVE & HIP HOP 2? ON VH1. She has landed many coveted principal roles in major music videos, which has officially put her on the radar of every house hold in america.

Videos

50 Cent Ft. Olivia – Candy Shop

T.I. – What You Know

Akon Ft. Young Jeezy & Lil Wayne – Im So Paid

Chris Brown – YO (Excuse Me Miss)

Fat Joe – Lean Back

Bobby Valentino – Tell Me

David Banner – Touching

Young Gunz – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Fabolous – Breathe

DJ Khaled – All I Do Is Win (Remix)

