Envy – Ms. Yasmin Ortega

Yasmin Ortega aka Envy is from Newfield, New Jersey, US.

“I am an experienced model from NJ who is looking to become a full time famous versitile model.I am currently accepting limited shoots with serious photographers that will help develop my portfolio as well as help get my face put out in published work to further my career.

If the shoot is a paid assignment my rates may vary, I am also willing to travel if all travel expences are paid. I am always open to new ideas to inhance my port, I look forward to working with you soon, until we meet.. enjoy!”

Photos

