Emmaly Lugo – The Total Package Hip Hop Video Model

Emmaly Lugo a.k.a “The Total Package”, from South Florida.

Videos

Ace Hood Ft. Kevin Cossom – Slow Down

French Montana Ft. Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne – Pop That

B.o.B & Lil Wayne – Strange Clouds

Rick Ross ft Lil Wayne – 9 Piece

Bow Wow – What Yo Name Is

Bobby Valentino – Rock Witcha

Benzino ft Ray j – Amazing

BirdMan ft Lil Wayne – Fire Flame

Rick Ross ft Gucci Mane – Mc Hammer

Masspike Miles ft Rick Ross – Nasty

Elijah King ft Gyptian – Never See you

Brisco ft Lil Wayne – On the Wall

Keith Sweat ft Joe – Test Drive

Dj Khaled Ft. Fat Joe, Paul Wall, Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Rick Ross – Holla At Me

Benzino ft Ray J – Amazing

Photos