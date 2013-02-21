Elease Donovan – Bad Girls Club Video Model

Elease Donovan is a TV personality, fashion designer and entrepreneur Based in Miami, Florida, born in Kingston, Jamaica.

She was a cast of the Oxygen reality television series, The Bad Girls Club.

Elease has a huge niche for fashion and design since the age of 5. Through learning the ins and outs of the business through college, modeling and styling she started her own swimwear line. The line which is named after herself allows elease to live out her childhood dreams of fashion. She is a fashionista and trendsetter.

Videos

Lil Wayne Ft. Rick Ross – John

Mook & Fair Ft. Ray J – Side Kick

Photos

