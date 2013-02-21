Home Models Elease Donovan – Bad Girls Club Video Model

Elease Donovan – Bad Girls Club Video Model

Model
210.2K
Elease Donovan – Bad Girls Club Video Model
  • Model
    Elease Donovan
  • Photos
    14
  • Website
    N/A
  • Instagram
    N/A
  • Twitter
    @EleaseDonovan
  • Facebook
    N/A
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars 24 ratings
Loading ... Loading ...

Elease Donovan is a TV personality, fashion designer and entrepreneur Based in Miami, Florida, born in Kingston, Jamaica.

She was a cast of the Oxygen reality television series, The Bad Girls Club.

Elease has a huge niche for fashion and design since the age of 5. Through learning the ins and outs of the business through college, modeling and styling she started her own swimwear line. The line which is named after herself allows elease to live out her childhood dreams of fashion. She is a fashionista and trendsetter.

Videos
Lil Wayne Ft. Rick Ross – John
Mook & Fair Ft. Ray J – Side Kick

Photos

210.2Kviews
0shares
Tags
You Might Like
More Hip Hop Models