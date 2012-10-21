Dinah Sade – North Carolina Model

Dinah Sade (pronounced Shah-Day). Her passion for the entertainment industry is exhibited in her portfolio, print work, interviews and various music projects (collaborations with French Chevelle and Midnite).

This young lady is a rising star and has no plans of slowing down.

Her exotic mix; German, Irish, Jewish and African-America adds an undeniable allure. New to the south this former New Yorker is looking to make big moves with HD the Agency under the non-exclusive management of Jay Glover.

