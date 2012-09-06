Diana Levy – Cash Money’s Birdman’s Model Wife

Diana Levy is Venezuelan hip hop model/vixen, grew up in Miami.

MediaTakeOut reports, the CEO of Cash Money Millionaires Brian “Birdman” Williams got Married to his longtime girlfreind Diana Levy.

Word is that last night (September 5th, 2012) the Cash Money CEO and all of his closest friends and artists (including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake) had a private dinner in Los Angeles. And during the dinner Birdman made a toast to his “NEW WIFE” Diana Levy.

Photos

