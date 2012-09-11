Home Models Delianna Urena – Birthday Song Video Model

  • Model
    Delianna Urena
  • Photos
    14
  • Website
    N/A
  • Instagram
    N/A
  • Twitter
    @DeliannaUren
  • Facebook
    N/A
Delianna Urena is one of the main females on 2 Chainz and Kanye West’s video for “Birthday Song“.

She can also be seen as the only model in 50 Cent’s latest video “Definition Of Sexy“. One thing i know and like about Delianna is she likes taking pictures of herself, and you can’t get it away from her. Seeing is believing, she’s FIRE!!

For all inquiries: Model, Host, Sexy Libra, Music Videos.. ( deliannaurena @gmail.com )

Videos
50 Cent – Definition Of Sexy
2 Chainz Ft. Kanye West – Birthday Song
Meek Mill Ft. Rick Ross – Black Magic
38 Spesh Ft. Styles P – Support
Nawlage Ft. French Montana – Husband & Wife

