Cassandra “Cassie” Melinda – Scottish & Puerto Rican Model

Cassandra “Cassie” Melinda, 23 years old, born in Germany and raised in Scotland.

She is Puerto Rican and Scottish decent, now reside in Miami, FL, started modeling in 2008, her inspiration for modeling comes from seeing models in the industry with her body type she challenged her self to pursue a career in modeling and have been successful in her career.

She has recently appeared in various magazines, and has also hosted at major nightclubs across the U.S.

In her free time she usually goes shopping, or watches movies, or go to the theme parks and keeping a close bond with her family. She is outgoing and easy to work with, also very serious and focused on her career and goals. Eventually she would like to branch out her career to owning a clothing and fragrance line.

Videos

Young Jeezy & PLies – Lose Your Mind

Gucci Mane – 911 Emergency

Jalil & Rick Ross – Americas Most Wanted

Photos

