Carolina Catalino – Dominican Republic Hip Hop Model

Carolina Catalino, born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Since a little girl she has had a passion for modeling. Her mom would always catch her posing in front of the mirror and knew this was her calling. At the age of 9, she moved to Puerto Rico with her mom and two sisters and that’s when her modeling career began.

Her first big break came when she heard on the radio about a casting for a Steven Spielberg film. She went to the casting and auditioned and was selected out of hundreds of people. Carolina appeared in the film “Amistad” and signed on with her first talent manager. From that point on, Carolina made a name for herself in Puerto Rico by making TV appearances, appearing magazines, music videos, etc..

In 1998 Carolina moved to NY which was difficult for her at first, but she has adjusted well over the years. She has been featured in numerous magazines, music videos and calendars and has 2 films slated for realease this year. For more info on Carolina, be sure to check out her new website www.carolinac.com.

Videos

Lloyd Banks Ft. Juelz Santana – Beamer, Benz, or Bentley

N.O.R.E. Ft. Big Mato – Mas Maiz

Phar-City Ft. Range – Part Time Lover

Pryme Ft. Ron Browz – I Love My Money

Skyzoo – Popularity

Photos

